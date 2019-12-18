Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $372M jackpot

There are only three Mega Millions winning numbers drawings before Christmas, so there are a few more chances for a merry Christmas for one or more lucky ticket holders as the jackpot keeps rolling.

An estimated jackpot of $372 million is up for grabs in the Tuesday drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

Tuesday's winning numbers are: 22-30-53-55-56 Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier 2

According to Mega Millions, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

- Current jackpot is $372 million; cash option of $251.6 million
- Jackpots start at $40 million
- Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350

- Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

Related Lottery Content
How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
10 largest jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldmega millionsconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DNA testing helps Fremont police solve 1982 cold case
2 East Bay cities hoping 'accessory dwelling units' could help solve housing crisis
AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way
WATCH IN 60: Cold case solved, suspected Golden State Killer's home sold
Holiday shipping rush after nationwide UPS outage
Tech workers attempt a world record swim in Mountain View
Suspect robs caricature artist in Riverside, leaves sketch behind
Show More
Porch pirate poses as Amazon employee to steal packages
Report: Women face challenges being promoted in SFPD
SF mayor, city officials call Navigation Center 'dignified' environment
Citizens recount tense moments holding SJ AMBER Alert suspect
Soldier with kidney disease gets max scores on Army fitness test
More TOP STORIES News