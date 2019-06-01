Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $444M jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $444 million after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing yielded no winner.

The winning numbers are: 7-8-26-65-67 | Mega Ball: 4 | Megaplier: 3

The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing was $418 million with a cash option of $263.3 million.

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



The $444 million jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing comes with a cash option of $281.1 million.

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.
