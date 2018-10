EMBED >More News Videos Even if you take the cash payout of $904 million, you'll still have a nice chunk of change.

So you didn't win the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot and you weren't the person who matched five of six numbers in San Francisco Don't worry, lottery playing friends. The Powerball is here for you.The Powerball drawing is tonight with a jackpot worth $620 million. It has a cash value of $354.3 million.Powerball tickets cost $2. The drawing will be at 9:59 p.m.We'll have the winning number on ABC7 News at 11.Being a lottery loser may actually pay off, if you love pizza. Mega Millions losers can get free pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen with their ticket and a beverage purchase.In the meantime, need a place to go buy your lotto ticket?Be lotto literate. Check out these stories before you play.