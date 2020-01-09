Personal Finance

Kick off the new year by successfully managing your finances with tips from a money expert

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many people make resolutions this time of year and often times it involves money. How to save? How to get out of debt? How to improve a credit score? NY Times best selling author Ncole Lapin speaks with ABC7's Reggis Aqui about how people can manage their money and find financial freedom.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscomoneydebt
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
East Bay teacher accused of sexual abuse against 2 students
BART approves 6-month ambassador pilot program
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Authorities say 2 charged in deadly 2019 shooting in SF's Fillmore District
Uber makes big changes for CA riders
Meet one of the dogs saving koalas from Australian wildfires
Takata recalls 10M more air bag inflators
Show More
California could launch generic prescription drug label
AccuWeather forecast: Wet morning, dry and cool afternoon
Hit-and-run suspect dies in crash on Treasure Island
WATCH IN 60: Porsche driver killed, BottleRock Napa tickets, Keanu Reeves sighting
Keanu Reeves spotted eating ice cream in Alameda
More TOP STORIES News