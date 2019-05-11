7 On Your Side

The Pink Tax: Do women pay more for products than men?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's well-documented that women often earn less than men for the same job. But did you know women often PAY more than men when shopping for similar items? Women spend, on average, $1,300 a year more than men on those products.

It is known as the "Pink Tax." I talked to several women shoppers and even if they had never heard the term, they knew the reality.

"We as women pay more for dry cleaning and other things. That I know for a fact," one woman told me.

Another woman shopper listed what she paid more for: "Feminine products, clothing, dry cleaning and things like that."

A study by the City of New York found women pay more from "cradle to cane." The report figures women pay approximately 7 percent more than men for similar products.

This does not surprise Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D - California).

"Objects that are pink in color are priced higher than objects that are blue in color," she tells me, "and it starts at a very young age. You can go online at big block stores as I have done, as my staff has done, and we have a whole binder full of product that is surcharged because it is pink."

I looked for examples here in the Bay Area, going from store to store and searching online as well.

Generally I found pink and blue items had matching prices, but I did find some examples of what seemed like a gender difference in pricing.

On Overstock.com I found kids battery-powered motorcycles. The pink version costs six dollars more than the red one. I reached out to Overstock and haven't heard back. The seller is listed as Costway. We have exchanged emails but I do not yet have a comment on the pricing.

Congresswoman Speier has just reintroduced the Pink Tax Repeal Act, a bipartisan bill with 50 cosponsors.

"This bill would provide that the FTC would have the authority to fine companies that do that sort of discriminatory pricing," Speier says. "It would be deemed an unfair business practice".

The bill would also give State Attorneys General the authority to take civil action.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscowomen's clothingpersonal finance7 on your sideshoppingstudent loanswomen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Making the most out of your credit card points
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News