New study on the potential impact of declining a wedding invitation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saying "I do" is a huge drain on everyone's wallets.Even if you're just a guest.If you're saying "no" to wedding invites this year due to your budget.... you're not alone.According to new study from Bankrate "one-in-five respondents said they declined a wedding invitation because they could not afford it."The study also found "the high costs of weddings is putting a strain on more than just finances. "Thirty-percent of those who declined the R-S-V-P due to financial stress-- say it damaged their friendship with the couple.Meanwhile, 25-percent of those who chose not to attend-- did not send a wedding gift either.And out of those who still sent gifts, the survey found 57-percent of people said they would give the *same* gift if they attended the event.While 17 percent say, they would give less of a gift.And according to a separate Bankrate study from 2018, guests spent an average of 628-dollars on the wedding and pre-parties.