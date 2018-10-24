Powerball Drawing: Numbers revealed for $620 million jackpot

Don't worry, lottery playing friends. The Powerball is here for you.
The Powerball drawing is tonight with a jackpot worth $620 million. It has a cash value of $354.3 million.
The winning numbers are 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 Powerball - 22
Powerball tickets cost $2.
Being a lottery loser may actually pay off, if you love pizza. Mega Millions losers can get free pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen with their ticket and a beverage purchase.
In the meantime, need a place to go buy your lotto ticket?
