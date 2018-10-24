PERSONAL FINANCE

Powerball Drawing: Numbers revealed for $620 million jackpot

Didn't win Mega Millions? Try your hand at Powerball!

So you didn't win the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot and you weren't the person who matched five of six numbers in San Francisco.

Don't worry, lottery playing friends. The Powerball is here for you.

The Powerball drawing is tonight with a jackpot worth $620 million. It has a cash value of $354.3 million.

The winning numbers are 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 Powerball - 22

Powerball tickets cost $2.

Being a lottery loser may actually pay off, if you love pizza. Mega Millions losers can get free pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen with their ticket and a beverage purchase.

RELATED: No winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth an estimated $620 million

In the meantime, need a place to go buy your lotto ticket?

Even if you take the cash payout of $904 million, you'll still have a nice chunk of change.



Be lotto literate. Check out these stories before you play.

  • Mega Millions and Powerball 2018: How do the jackpots grow?
  • Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots 2018: Things you need to consider if you win
  • 10 largest jackpots in history
