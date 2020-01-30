Powerball Results: 1 ticket in Fla. nets $394M jackpot after winning numbers drawing

A winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday's $394 million jackpot drawing was sold in the state of Florida.The winning numbers for the drawing were: 9, 12, 15, 31, 60 and Powerball: 2.It is the first Powerball jackpot winner since November and this would be the highest jackpot since June.Wednesday's jackpot comes with a cash option of $274.6 million and is the 18th highest Powerball jackpot ever.-Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands-Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.-Jackpots start at $40 million and increase by at least $10 million per draw until the jackpot is one-Odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million-The largest Powerball prize was $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016 and was split between three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee