Powerball winning numbers drawn for estimated $750 million jackpot

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 8-12-13-19-27, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3x.The estimated jackpot is $750 million, which would be among the largest lottery drawings in U.S. history.This comes just days after a single winner of the Mega Millions scored an estimated $1.5 billion jackpot, the second largest.For every drawing, the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.Wednesday's winning numbers were:No one hit all six numbers.There were seven tickets claiming the second-tier prize, which is worth $1 million, by getting the first five numbers correct. The tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Wisconsin.Powerball jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last time a winning jackpot was drawn was on August 11 when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million. There have been 20 drawings since then without a winner.The jackpot is the third largest in Powerball history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.Despite the tough odds, they're actually a little better than the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.Powerball's current estimated $750 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option.