Powerball winning numbers drawn for estimated $750 million jackpot

Lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at The World Bar and Grill, in Delta, La., on Oct. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 8-12-13-19-27, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3x.

The estimated jackpot is $750 million, which would be among the largest lottery drawings in U.S. history.

This comes just days after a single winner of the Mega Millions scored an estimated $1.5 billion jackpot, the second largest.

For every drawing, the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Wednesday's winning numbers were: 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and Powerball 22. No one hit all six numbers.

There were seven tickets claiming the second-tier prize, which is worth $1 million, by getting the first five numbers correct. The tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Wisconsin.

Powerball jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last time a winning jackpot was drawn was on August 11 when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million. There have been 20 drawings since then without a winner.

The jackpot is the third largest in Powerball history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Despite the tough odds, they're actually a little better than the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

Powerball's current estimated $750 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option.
LOTTERY
