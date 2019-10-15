7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Are business credit cards better than consumer credit cards?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- How are you going to select your next credit card? Michael Finney, has a 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

If you go online, you're going to find some great deals for business credit cards. Nearly anyone can apply for a business card and actually get it, but should you? You need to think about that, because they have different rules than consumer credit cards.

For instance, they can raise the interest rate on a moment's notice. With a consumer card, they have to wait 45 days. You are guaranteed a grace period on a consumer card; with a business card, not at all.

So although you may get a good deal upfront -- extra bonus points and other perks -- over the long haul, a business card could end up costing you more.



