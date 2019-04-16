7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Asking for - and getting - a lower credit card rate

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is there an easy way to save money on your credit card bill? Michael Finney has another great Quick Tip for you!

Right now, the average interest rate for a credit card in the United States is just under 17%. That's the average -- but there is nothing that says you have to be average!

Here's another statistic for you: 80% of those who call their credit card company and ask that their interest rate be lowered get their request fulfilled. And yet another statistic: nearly 90% that call their credit card companies and ask for a late fee to be waived, get the fee waived.

Just because you get a bill and just because they tell you what the rules are, doesn't mean you should always go along. Call and ask, you may just receive it!

