7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Credit card late fees are going up -- here's how to avoid paying them

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- How much does your credit card issuer charge you for paying late? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

Federal regulators are allowing credit card companies to increase certain fees this year. Credit cards will now be allowed to charge you one dollar more for a late fee. Your first late fee can now cost you as much as $29. Every late fee after that, can be as much at $40.

There are three things you need to know about these late fees.

One, you may never pay those amounts because that's a cap, not a mandate.

Second, you don't have to pay late fees if you don't pay late, so keep track of that due date.

And finally, if you have an occasional late payment, call your bank and ask them to waive the fee. If you've been a good customer, they'll probably do that for you.




Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financequick tipconsumer watchpersonal finance7 on your sideconsumercredit cardsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: Are you paying for unnecessary car insurance?
QUICK TIP: More veterans allowed to shop on-base starting January 1
QUICK TIP: How to make your claim in a major auto parts class action lawsuit
QUICK TIP: Which hotels have the best rewards?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Understanding food labels
Power shutoff results in costly Comcast bill
How to save money during the winter
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Children in Medi-Cal going untested for lead, IRS will start accepting your taxes Jan. 27, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California could launch generic prescription drug label
AccuWeather forecast: Wet morning, dry and cool afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Hit-and-run suspect dies in crash on Treasure Island
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
Person removed from BART tracks near Concord station
Keanu Reeves spotted eating ice cream in Alameda
Show More
Company wants to put ads closer to movie start times
East Bay neighborhood on edge after brazen burglaries
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Newsom signs order to make vacant state land into homeless shelters
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
More TOP STORIES News