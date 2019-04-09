7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Get paid to rent your empty parking space

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Can you make money with your home without signing up for AirBnB? Michael Finney has another Seven on Your Side Quick Tip for you!

The answer is: yes, you can if you have a garage or a driveway. Those are very valuable real estate in today's world. You don't even have to live in San Francisco or near a ballpark or venue - there's someone out there who wants to rent your space! Maybe a it's a neighbor who wants a space for guests, or car collector just down the street.

How do you set this up? Craigslist is always an option, but it can be hit or miss. Instead, think about using one of the many parking apps that are out there. Curbflip is one, Parking Cupid is another. You sign up, they find someone who wants to use your spot, and you get paid through the app. It's a good deal, and it's actually pretty good money.

