7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: What's the difference between a hobby and a side gig when it comes to your taxes?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is your side gig a business or a hobby? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

That's an important distinction, because the IRS will ask it when you turn in your tax forms. If you have a business, there are tax deductions. If you have a hobby, there are not.

So what's the difference between the two? Well, you have to try to earn money. For example, if you're driving for Uber, that's pretty much a job and no one's going to give you any grief over that. But if you're a race car driver - is that a hobby for fun or are you actually trying to make money?

You'll have to be able to prove you're trying to make money if you want those tax deductions. So hang on to receipts, and try to bill or earn some money throughout the year.

Remember, the IRS wants you to make sure they're supporting businesses - not a good time.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirsquick tiptaxesconsumer watchpersonal finance7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: Why do you spend money on Halloween?
QUICK TIP: Are store credit cards worth it?
QUICK TIP: How do you turn off your natural gas after a quake?
QUICK TIP: Are business credit cards better than consumer credit cards?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Is creating a will right for you?
QUICK TIP: Why you shouldn't buy shoes on Black Friday
How to avoid long customs lines at the airport
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Mateo Nourished Festival and Smitten Ice Cream!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 6 shot in Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting
BART rider in sandwich controversy to file lawsuit
Some PG&E customers say they got billed for electricity during shutoffs
AccuWeather forecast: Coolest day of week, drizzle then sprinkles
Joe Montana statue vandalized at Levi's Stadium, suspect arrested
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Oakland School Board meeting turns chaotic after protesters take over
Show More
Ex-Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick announces presidential bid
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
2019 CMA Award winners: See who took home a trophy
Starbucks app offers free coffee in 2-for-1 deal Thursday
World Diabetes Day: 38M more adults diagnosed than in 2017
More TOP STORIES News