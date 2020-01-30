7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: How much will your store credit card save you -- or cost you?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Did you apply for a store credit card this past holiday season? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

If you applied for one of those cards, you are not alone. 37% of us applied and 94% of those were approved for a store credit card.

Now, why did we sign up for one of these cards?

About 50% say they signed up because they came with a discount they couldn't get unless they got the card. Around 25% of us say they got the card, because without it, they didn't have the money to buy gifts.

And then, about 15% say they bought the card because they felt pressured by the cashier.

Now, how much are those going to actually cost us? Well, the average store card now has an interest rate of about 25%. And about 25% of us say we can pay off the card before the first payment is due.

So it's not gonna cost us anything. But the 75% who say they will be carrying a balance... At 25% interest, that new card is gonna cost them plenty.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financequick tipconsumer watch7 on your sideshoppingconsumercredit cardsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: Are you paying for unnecessary car insurance?
QUICK TIP: More veterans allowed to shop on-base starting January 1
QUICK TIP: How to make your claim in a major auto parts class action lawsuit
QUICK TIP: Which hotels have the best rewards?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How to spot a rental scam if you're in Miami for the Super Bowl
Super Bowl 2020: Is it possible to fly to Miami for cheap?
How to get Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market
Are flu shots at the pharmacy as safe as at the doctor's office?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tour Miami by boat for the best Instagram Pictures
Kobe Bryant inspired East Bay athlete with personal message
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton resigns amidst corruption scandal
Grass field mural honors Kobe Bryant at Pleasanton park
Impeachment trial: Trump's defense shifts to not 'impeachable' even if true
#BayAreaUnite: A look at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
Show More
Apparent meteor seen on video flashes across SoCal night sky
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
George Kittle describes being 'starstruck' over The Rock in Miami
How to take insta-worthy photos during Super Bowl 2020
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News