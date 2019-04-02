QUICK TIP: How to boost your credit score without changing your spending

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- How do you get a better credit score without actually changing your spending habits? Michael Finney has a Seven on Your Side Quick Tip for you!You know to pay down your credit, you know to pay on time. But here's a secret you may have never heard about: get another credit card.That's right, by adding potential debt butusing it, your credit score goes up. That's because they measure how much you've actually used of your debt versus how much you have available. So, if you just get another card, your credit score can spike!