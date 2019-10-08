7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: How to make your bank pay you for your checking account

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are you paying for a checking account -- or is your checking account paying YOU? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

In the world of banking right now, if you have a checking account you are considered golden. They really want you as a customer, so they're willing to pay you to take your account from your bank and move it over to their bank.

TD Bank will now give you $300 to move your account. Citibank will give you up to $600. There are deals out there from banks that will give you $750 for taking your checking account and moving it to their bank.

What's the catch? Well, you often have to have a direct deposit, or you have to write a minimum number of checks a month. These deals are also often only available for a limited time.

So the next time you're writing a check or using your debit card, think to yourself, am I paying for this... or can I get paid?



