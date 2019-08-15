7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Late summer shopping deals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know the top three things you should be thinking about buying right now? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

It is still six weeks away from autumn and already the fall sales have started. So how do you cash in?

Buy a bicycle, is number one. Bicycles right now are going between 25 and 50 percent off because stores just want them off the floor.

Next up, homes. Homes go for sale, generally, in spring and summer. And so now, some owners are panicking. They've got to get the house sold; you can cash in. You can get up to 10 percent off by buying now. Now the exception to that is San Francisco and some other locations in the Bay Area that are not affected by the time of year.

And then finally, the best deals right now are on airline tickets. Already there are massive sales going on. So if you want to travel between now and the December holidays, and then in January or February, you can get 25 to 50 percent off.

