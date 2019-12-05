QUICK TIP: Should you get a credit card from your primary bank?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Who issued your main credit card? And why does it matter? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!A new study finds that three-quarters of us get our credit cards from our main bank - the bank that has our savings account and checking account. But is that a good idea?Studies show that, generally the bank you're dealing with every day doesn't offer you the very best deals. You need to check to make sure you're not paying too much in interest, too much of an annual fee and make sure that you're getting the rewards points you deserve.You need to check your wallet. By going with the convenience of your usual bank, you could be costing yourself money.