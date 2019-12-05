7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Should you get a credit card from your primary bank?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Who issued your main credit card? And why does it matter? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

A new study finds that three-quarters of us get our credit cards from our main bank - the bank that has our savings account and checking account. But is that a good idea?

Studies show that, generally the bank you're dealing with every day doesn't offer you the very best deals. You need to check to make sure you're not paying too much in interest, too much of an annual fee and make sure that you're getting the rewards points you deserve.

You need to check your wallet. By going with the convenience of your usual bank, you could be costing yourself money.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financebankquick tipconsumer watchpersonal finance7 on your sidebanksconsumercredit cardsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: When is the worst time to travel for Thanksgiving?
QUICK TIP: Getting your cell phone repaired in Fremont
QUICK TIP: Hobby vs. side gig tax differences
QUICK TIP: Why you shouldn't buy shoes on Black Friday
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Sprint customer billed for 'promotional gift' after upgrading his phone
Holiday scams to be aware of
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: CA Attorney General announces actions against auto parts makers for antitrust violations, eBay removes inclined baby sleepers
Why wait for the repairman?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
AccuWeather forecast: Break today, soaked tomorrow
Mom slams car into Antioch barber after son's haircut, police say
WATCH IN 60: Grocery store credit card fraud, Uber's new feature, Make-A-Wish surprise
What to watch on Disney+ this holiday season
Elderly woman killed in house fire in Novato
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Show More
Bear spotted running through backyards of Wilmington neighborhood
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
News chopper struck by suspected drone over Los Angeles
$21.5M verdict awarded to motorcyclist hit by car on freeway
More TOP STORIES News