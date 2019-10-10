7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: What counts as price gouging?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Think you know price gouging when you see it? Let's check! Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

What's the difference between ripping someone off and getting what your product or service is worth? It's all context. For instance, a beach hotel is going to charge more for its rooms during summer months, and that's fine and expected. But if that same hotel charges more after a firestorm, when people need someplace to stay, it's probably breaking the law.

So, what are the rules? They are different across the country, but here are the basics: it's illegal when they charge more than 10 percent extra, after an emergency has been declared (either state, federal, or local).

If you think you're a victim of price gouging, take some pictures and hang onto your receipt, and then report it to the District Attorney. DAs move on this, and you may get some money back.



