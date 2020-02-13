7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Why you should catch 'FIRE'

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you heard of the FIRE movement? Financial Independence, Retire Early. Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

This is a big millennial thing. Basically, it means live more frugally today so that you can retire early. Now all of us should get involved in the FIRE movement, and here's why.

60 percent of us will lose our jobs between the age of 50 and 65. Around 10 percent of us will lose our jobs because of ill health or other personal issues. But more than half of us will be laid off by our employer.

So this isn't something you ought to "think about" -- it's something you should plan for. It's probably going to happen to you. So save your money, and plan accordingly.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financequick tipconsumer watchpersonal finance7 on your sideretirementconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: Are you paying for unnecessary car insurance?
QUICK TIP: More veterans allowed to shop on-base starting January 1
QUICK TIP: How to make your claim in a major auto parts class action lawsuit
QUICK TIP: Which hotels have the best rewards?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions today
Video: Watch as sting nabs contractors for lack of licenses, illegal bids
Closer look at arbitration clauses
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: JetBlue holds an airfare sale for its 20th birthday, Air Italy going out of business, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Richmond school to be named after Michelle Obama
Chaotic scene in SF's Mission District after car slams into pedestrians
City council votes to end 49ers' management of Levi's Stadium, report says
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cooling trend continues
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
'Bring Faye home': Push to find missing SC girl intensifies
Man dies in horrific high-speed crash in Vallejo
Show More
US announces 15th coronavirus case, this one in Texas evacuee
6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
WATCH IN 60: Richmond school renamed, Levi's jeans exhibit, John Legend's V-Day plans
Trump, Bloomberg exchange mean tweets
2020 hopefuls eye Super Tuesday even as 2 other states loom
More TOP STORIES News