QUICK TIP: Why you should catch 'FIRE'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you heard of the FIRE movement? Financial Independence, Retire Early. Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!This is a big millennial thing. Basically, it means live more frugally today so that you can retire early. Now all of us should get involved in the FIRE movement, and here's why.60 percent of us will lose our jobs between the age of 50 and 65. Around 10 percent of us will lose our jobs because of ill health or other personal issues. But more than half of us will be laid off by our employer.So this isn't something you ought to "think about" -- it's something you should plan for. It's probably going to happen to you. So save your money, and plan accordingly.