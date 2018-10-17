MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions: San Francisco Safeway employee wins $1.9 million; jackpot soars to $900 million

EMBED </>More Videos

An employee at the Safeway in San Francisco on Marina Boulevard is now $1.9 million richer after matching 5 of 6 numbers in the Mega Millions jackpot.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot worth $667 million, but someone bought a ticket in San Francisco that matched all of the numbers except the Mega Number.

A manager at the Safeway store on Marina Boulevard said the ticket was purchased by a store employee. The ticket is worth more than $1.9 million.



Here are those numbers: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and the Mega Ball number was 9.

RELATED: 10 biggest lottery jackpots and their winners

Since there was no winner, the money keeps rolling over and gives you another chance. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $868 million and the Powerball jackpot is now at $345 million -- for a combined $1.2 billion.


The last time someone won the jackpot was on July 24, when a group of Wells Fargo employees from San Jose won the $543 million prize. The previous record for a Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million set back in 2012.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $900 million and the Powerball jackpot is now at $345 million.

The next Powerball drawing is set for tonight and the Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday.

See more stories, photos, and videos on the lottery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionspowerballlotteryjackpotgamblingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
1 hospitalized after U.S. Park Police officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Mysterious polio-like paralyzing illness found in 22 states
First Lady Melania Trump's plane forced to return to Joint Base Andrews
KFC restaurant in Antioch a total loss after 2-alarm fire
AP source: Astros accused of filming in opponents' dugout in playoffs
Meet 'The Rookie' working Bay Area highways
AccuWeather Forecast: More minor Bay and Coast cooling
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
Show More
YouTube back up after being hit by major outage
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
WWII-era plane crashes into golf course fence near Livermore Airport
Cab drivers protest SFMTA's proposals outside city hall
﻿City of San Jose approves contract for safe parking pilot program
More News