financial markets

Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates

NEW YORK -- Stocks dropped 3% on Wall Street, their worst loss of the year, after China countered President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat by letting its currency weaken to the lowest level in more than 10 years.

Investors fear that the escalating trade war between the two giant economic powers could do lasting damage to the world economy.

They responded Monday by dumping stocks and shoveling money into U.S. government bonds, which are considered ultra-safe. That sent bond yields sharply lower.

Technology companies, which would stand to suffer in a protracted trade war, took the biggest losses. Apple gave up 5.2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 767 points, or 2.9%, to 25,717.

The S&P 500 fell 87 points, or 3%, to 2,844. The Nasdaq fell 278 points, or 3.5%, to 7,726.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financefinancial marketsbusinesschinau.s. & worldstock market
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FINANCIAL MARKETS
Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies plummet after warning from SEC
Berkeley considering its own cryptocurrency to fund municipal projects
Investment adviser Pat Vitucci offers take on Dow's worst day since 2011
Bitcoin expert explains the cryptocurrency
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
72-year-old grandmother killed in San Jose house fire
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
I-Team gets inside hotel of Bay Area teens accused of murder in Italy
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Warriors president gets keys to Chase Center
BART takes big step toward eliminating paper tickets
'The Little Mermaid' special coming to ABC this fall
R. Kelly facing new charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
Army soldier carried kids to safety during El Paso shooting
More TOP STORIES News