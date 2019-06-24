lottery

Straight zeroes drawn in North Carolina lottery, resulting in $7.8M payout for winners

RALEIGH -- The numbers 0-0-0-0 added up to a $7.8 million win for North Carolina lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the Carolina Pick 4 game.

The Saturday afternoon drawing resulted in 2,014 winning tickets that matched all four numbers.

The game's top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 1,002 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 1,012 winning 50 cent tickets.

The winning numbers, 0-0-0-0, are known as "Quads" among players of the Pick 4 game. Quads are some of the most popular combinations of numbers played. The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.

PREVIOUS LOTTERY COVERAGE

Mega Millions and Powerball 2019: How do the jackpots grow?

Powerball, Mega Millions winners: 10 biggest lottery jackpots in history

Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off North Carolina lottery ticket
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldfinancelottery
LOTTERY
Terrifying video: Masked robbers attack man outside his own home
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
$530 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in San Diego
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News