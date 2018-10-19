Ticket rush: Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion

We're talking BIG money baby! The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to its highest drawing ever.Lottery fever is everywhere now that the jackpot is sitting at $1 billion."Since the high numbers are here, why not," Alex Lopez said.The Milpitas Food Mart near California Circle and Dixon Landing Road has been lucky before.People seemed to remember -- spending $21,000 on lottery ticket purchases the day ahead of the drawing. The store completely sold out of the paper pick tickets, where people could select their own numbers."I have a system," Wayne Blake said. "It hasn't won yet, so whether it's better than just picking randomly or quick picks, I can't answer that."What people do know is how they'll spend their money."What will I spend my money on," Bryan Jenkins said. "Navigating the world and spreading some love.""Retirement, two girls in college and a Lamborghini," George Overton said.If no one wins Friday night, the jackpot could climb to an estimated $1.6 billion.