Ticket rush: Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot reaches $ 1 billion. (KGO-TV)

by Jobina Fortson
MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
We're talking BIG money baby! The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to its highest drawing ever.

Lottery fever is everywhere now that the jackpot is sitting at $1 billion.

"Since the high numbers are here, why not," Alex Lopez said.

The Milpitas Food Mart near California Circle and Dixon Landing Road has been lucky before.

People seemed to remember -- spending $21,000 on lottery ticket purchases the day ahead of the drawing. The store completely sold out of the paper pick tickets, where people could select their own numbers.

"I have a system," Wayne Blake said. "It hasn't won yet, so whether it's better than just picking randomly or quick picks, I can't answer that."

What people do know is how they'll spend their money.

"What will I spend my money on," Bryan Jenkins said. "Navigating the world and spreading some love."

"Retirement, two girls in college and a Lamborghini," George Overton said.

If no one wins Friday night, the jackpot could climb to an estimated $1.6 billion.

