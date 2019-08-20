taxes

Trump says he's looking at tax cut, not fearing recession

By Kevin Freking
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says his administration is a looking at tax cut proposals but not as a response to a potential recession. He says, "I'm looking at that all the time anyway."

Trump talked about the economy and trade with China during a meeting Tuesday in the Oval Office with the president of Romania.

Trump says his administration is looking at a cut in the capital gains tax when investors sell assets. It is also exploring lower payroll taxes.
But mostly, Trump is pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. He says, "They have to do a rate cut."

Trump says the word recession is "inappropriate" and if the Fed would do its job, "you would see a burst of growth like you've never seen before."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financebusinesstaxespoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TAXES
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Ford recalls SUVs with rollaway risk, IRS may revoke passports of those with major tax debt, and more
Trump, Republican Party sue over Calif. tax return law
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO bans sale of some plastic water bottles
John Travolta teaches us how to dance on 'Midday Live'
UC Berkeley welcomes Class of 2023
Organ donation from 10-year-old girl will help 80 people
Armed intruder reported on LSU campus, officials say
Suspect in SF condo attack ordered to stay in jail
New tool allows you to 'turn off' Facebook tracking, see data collected
Show More
Actor John Travolta appears on ABC7's 'Midday Live'
Ghost Ship Trial: Deliberation restarts after jurors dismissed
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
AccuWeather Forecast: More sunshine and breezes today
ABC7 Catch-Up: Phone-free school, water bottle ban, housing prices, Mick Jagger praises cafe
More TOP STORIES News