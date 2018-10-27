Two Powerball tickets have won estimated $750 million jackpot

Lottery officials say two tickets have won the estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot.Powerball officials say tickets purchased in Iowa and New York match all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history.The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4. No further details on where the winning tickets were sold were immediately available.It comes four days after someone won a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize. The ticket was sold in South Carolina.Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.For every drawing, the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.Despite the tough odds, they're actually a little better than the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.Powerball jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last time a winning jackpot was drawn was on August 11 when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million. There have been 20 drawings since then without a winner.Powerball's current estimated $750 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option.