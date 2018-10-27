LOTTERY

Two Powerball tickets have won estimated $750 million jackpot

Lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at The World Bar and Grill, in Delta, La., on Oct. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Lottery officials say two tickets have won the estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot.

Powerball officials say tickets purchased in Iowa and New York match all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history.

The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4. No further details on where the winning tickets were sold were immediately available.

It comes four days after someone won a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize. The ticket was sold in South Carolina.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball Odds
For every drawing, the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Despite the tough odds, they're actually a little better than the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

Powerball Jackpot
Powerball jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last time a winning jackpot was drawn was on August 11 when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million. There have been 20 drawings since then without a winner.

Powerball's current estimated $750 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financepowerballu.s. & worldlotterymega millionspersonal finance
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Powerball results: Winning numbers drawn for $620M jackpot; No winner
Winning numbers drawing yields no Powerball winner; lottery jackpot at $620M
LOTTERY
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More lottery
PERSONAL FINANCE
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Powerball Drawing: Numbers revealed for $620 million jackpot
Mega Millions: Here's why we may never know who won
Lost the lottery? Get a pizza deal
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
11 dead in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; suspect charged with 29 counts
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
VIDEO: See clips from some of the world's oldest movies
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Amber Alert issued to California residents after 4-year-old girl abducted
Condo fire victims in West Oakland deciding their own fate
Bay Area synagogues increase security after Pennsylvania shooting
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh comes together after synagogue shooting
How to help Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
Illinois man picked up by Chris Hemsworth when hitchhiking in Australia
Human skull found in Oakland backyard and delivered to police
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts, past arrests
More News