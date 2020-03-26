U.S. Department of Labor figures are expected to show that a record number of Americans filed for unemployment this week due to the coronavirus crisis.
Experts expect the number of Americans who filed for unemployment insurance last week to hit the 3.4 million mark. This would be the largest number on record and equivalent to the entire city of Chicago being out of work.
This would also mean the number of suddenly jobless Americans is larger than during the Great Recession -- and more than in the aftermath of major natural disasters such as hurricanes, fires and floods.
If the number is on the lower end, around 1.5 million, this could mean people weren't able to get online or the phone to file.
The Department of Labor data will be released Thursday morning.
Restaurants, hotels, airlines, automakers and entertainment venues all have been hit hard as cities, states and entire countries have ordered the closure of non-essential businesses and directed residents to remain at home.
The goal is to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The Senate unanimously voted on a massive stimulus bill that is designed to aid businesses and workers engulfed by the crisis.
This includes one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.
RELATED: Who gets what from $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
US expected to break record in number of new unemployment claims filed amid coronavirus crisis
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News