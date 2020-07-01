7 On Your Side

WATCH LIVE TODAY: 7 On Your Side and team of experts answer your tax questions

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you have questions about filing your taxes? 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts will be here to help on Monday.

In our online only Tax Chat, our team of volunteer experts will answer your questions!

Send in your questions in advance using the form below or share on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #AskFinney.

Check back today at 5:15 p.m. watch. We'll be streaming live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

