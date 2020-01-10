SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Paying off debt is a New Year's resolution for many people.
But if you cannot afford to pay it down, is debt consolidation right for you?
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Dr. David Yeske, a Financial Planner and Distinguished Adjunct Professor at Golden Gate University in San Francisco.
Watch the video above to see the entire interview.
Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
What is debt consolidation? And is it right for you?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Proposal would allow California to sell its own generic prescription drugs, Takata recalls 10 million more faulty airbags, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Walnut Creek mortgage broker fined by FTC for consumer privacy violations, Macy's to close 30 stores, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News