7 On Your Side

What is debt consolidation? And is it right for you?

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Paying off debt is a New Year's resolution for many people.

But if you cannot afford to pay it down, is debt consolidation right for you?

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Dr. David Yeske, a Financial Planner and Distinguished Adjunct Professor at Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

Watch the video above to see the entire interview.

Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscomoneypersonal finance7 on your sidedebtfinanceconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Proposal would allow California to sell its own generic prescription drugs, Takata recalls 10 million more faulty airbags, and more
Woman faces lien on property because of neighbor's unpaid garbage bill
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Walnut Creek mortgage broker fined by FTC for consumer privacy violations, Macy's to close 30 stores, and more
QUICK TIP: Avoiding credit card late fees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions against Iran
WATCH IN 60: Bart approves ambassador program, Uber fare changes, protesting FB ads
Hundreds of SJ mobile home residents get eviction warning
Suspect in custody after stabbing teen boyfriend in SJ, police say
AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy evening
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
SF supervisors push for better trash can strategies
Show More
Handgun recovered after lockdown at Walnut Creek high school
Actor Edd Byrnes, known for "77 Sunset Strip," dies at 87, family says
East Bay teacher accused of sexual abuse against 2 students
BART approves 6-month ambassador pilot program
California bill would end virginity tests on women
More TOP STORIES News