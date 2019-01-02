7 ON YOUR SIDE

What you should know if your investments and retirement funds are hit by thieves

Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook Executive editor, Kevin Brasler, joined me in the studio to discuss if thieves impact your investments. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If someone uses your credit card, and you did not authorize it, you don't have to pay. If someone breaks into your bank account and steals money, you can get it back.

That is not how it works for your retirement and investment accounts. Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook Executive editor, Kevin Brasler, stopped by the ABC7 News studios to discuss your rights.

Here is a link to the Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook study exclusive for ABC7 News viewers.
