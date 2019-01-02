What you should know if your investments and retirement funds are hit by thieves

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --If someone uses your credit card, and you did not authorize it, you don't have to pay. If someone breaks into your bank account and steals money, you can get it back.
That is not how it works for your retirement and investment accounts. Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook Executive editor, Kevin Brasler, stopped by the ABC7 News studios to discuss your rights.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Here is a link to the Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook study exclusive for ABC7 News viewers.