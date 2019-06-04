Know someone graduating from high school or college this year? Which gifts are popular

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Celebrating the graduate in your life? Better plan on opening your wallet. Here's a look at the spending trends for graduates.It's a time of new beginnings.When teenagers say sayonara to high school, while those in college prepare to enter the "real world."If you want to spoil the graduate in your life, plan to give some cash.According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, the average person buying gifts will spend about 102 bucks.Sorry grads, that is a little less than last year's average of roughly 105 dollars.Giving that green will be the most popular gift, especially if it is inside a greeting card.Thirty-two percent of those surveyed say they will forego cash -- and instead give a gift card.Ten percent say, they will give electronics.One growing trend?Friends giving friends gifts.Forty-five percent of those ages 18 to 24 will spend about 74 dollars.Mostly on cash and a card.Those 65-years-old and older -- think grandparents -- plan to give an average of 107 dollars.The biggest spenders are -- you guessed it -- the parents age group -- 45 through 54, who are forking over nearly 120 dollars.In total, the report says spending on the class of 2019 is expected to reach 5.2 billion dollars.Not bad for the recent grads.