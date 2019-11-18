7 On Your Side

In the wake of power shutoffs, PG&E customers should check bills carefully

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has responded to customer complaints they were billed for electricity when their power was shut off during the public safety outages last month. The utility said no one will be charged for energy that was never delivered -- however you can check your bills to be sure.

PG&E says your bills may show an "estimated usage" of electricity even when there was no electricity. That's what set off alarm bells. But the utility says the estimate won't result in actual charges. Customers say they're watching their bills closely to make sure.

Shawna Turner of El Dorado County lost power for more than a week during the public safety outages -- and so she was surprised to see a bill for her estimated usage on blackout days. "I want to know why I'm getting billed. I had no power," Turner said.

RELATED: Some PG&E customers say they got billed for electricity during Public Safety Power Shutoffs

PG&E says the bills show an estimate "only" because Smart Meters don't work during an outage. Without data, the bills automatically generate an "estimate" but that won't result in actual charges -- since there was no power delivered.

According to a PG&E spokesperson, "You can go to pge.com and click on My Account and you can see your day-to-day usage."

RELATED: Why PG&E will pay residents only $100 - and only for one shutdown

Here's how:
- Go to my account, click on energy use detail.
- It will show how much electricity you used, day by day, even hour by hour, in a bar graph.
- If power was out on any day, it will show an estimate but the bar graph will appear shaded like this.
- Then click "energy cost."
- If power was out that day, the cost should be "ZERO."

Customers affected by the first PG&E power outage on October 9th should begin to see credits in their accounts this month. Residential customers are getting $100 each and business customers will receive $250.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepower polescustomerpg&e public safety power shutoff7 on your sideconsumersan mateo countynapa countyelectricsanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&econtra costa countysonoma countyconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Smart Cloths and Loop Neighborhood gift cards!
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Apple drops vaping apps from App Store, TikTok allows links to third-party websites, and more
Deals and discounts on Disney+
SF family hires quinceanera photographer, never gets photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
Bay Area braces for another round of PG&E outages
How to make your battery last longer
Calif. sues e-cigarette maker Juul over ads and sales
WATCH IN 60: Possible PG&E outages, Dreamforce conference, new Stanford hospital
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Show More
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
AccuWeather forecast: Last day near record warmth this season
Building A Better Bay Area: Fun facts about Fremont
All I-80 lanes reopen in Berkeley after deadly crash
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont's housing solutions
More TOP STORIES News