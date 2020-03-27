Coronavirus

Your stimulus check: How much will it be, when you'll get it

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The vast majority of Americans will be getting checks from the federal government as part of the $2 trillion stimulus package. But when will you receive that money, and how much will you get?

Folks are suddenly out of work, rent's due, bills are mounting. The senate bill seems to be arriving just in time. Nearly 85 percent of Americans will receive a cash payment -- up to $1,200 per person, or $2,400 for married couples. But there's a sliding scale.

Here's how it breaks down:

  • Single taxpayers earning up to $75,000 will get the full $1,200 payment.

  • Married couples earning up to $150,000 will receive $2,400

  • Families also receive $500 per child


What if you earned more?

RELATED: Senate unanimously passes $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to coronavirus pandemic

  • For every $1,000 above the cap, subtract $50 from the check amount (until it goes down to zero)


  • Singles earning over $99,000 and couples earning over $198,000 will receive nothing


But now as paychecks dwindle, everyone wants to know -- when will I get my check?

"We want to get cash to Americans right now, and by right now I mean the next two weeks," said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin -- 10 days ago. Now, Secretary Mnuchin says checks will go out in about three weeks. Some say that's optimistic. It took three "months" to get checks out in 2008 during the "Great Recession."

However, with electronic tax filing, the process could be quicker.

And there's more relief. The bill provides $600 per week in unemployment benefits on top of the state payments. And more workers qualify, including part-timers and gig workers. Those federal benefits run through July.

You don't have to do anything to get your stimulus check, or a direct deposit. The government will calculate your benefit using your last tax filing. You might get money faster if you used direct deposit when you filed.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpmoneyconsumer watchcoronaviruspersonal financestimulus fundsu.s. & world7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Santa Rita Jail nurse tests presumptive positive for virus
Coronavirus: Medical supply shortage takes toll on Bay Area nurses, doctors
Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
Residents flock to pop-up food bank in Santa Rosa amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Santa Rita Jail nurse tests presumptive positive for virus
Coronavirus: Medical supply shortage takes toll on Bay Area nurses, doctors
Coronavirus testing is vital but not perfect, health expert says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
100-year-old letter gives some hope during COVID-19 outbreak
NYC nurse dies from coronavirus, family and co-workers say
Bay Area air pollution sees dramatic 24-hour drop
Show More
Red Cross faces severe blood shortage; urges donations ASAP
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
Livermore teachers hold social distancing parade to see students 'in person'
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies, chilly temperatures
More TOP STORIES News