Your stimulus check: How much will it be, when you'll get it

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The vast majority of Americans will be getting checks from the federal government as part of the $2 trillion stimulus package. But when will you receive that money, and how much will you get?Folks are suddenly out of work, rent's due, bills are mounting. The senate bill seems to be arriving just in time. Nearly 85 percent of Americans will receive a cash payment -- up to $1,200 per person, or $2,400 for married couples. But there's a sliding scale.Here's how it breaks down:What if you earned more?But now as paychecks dwindle, everyone wants to know -- when will I get my check?"We want to get cash to Americans right now, and by right now I mean the next two weeks," said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin -- 10 days ago. Now, Secretary Mnuchin says checks will go out in about three weeks. Some say that's optimistic. It took three "months" to get checks out in 2008 during the "Great Recession."However, with electronic tax filing, the process could be quicker.And there's more relief. The bill provides $600 per week in unemployment benefits on top of the state payments. And more workers qualify, including part-timers and gig workers. Those federal benefits run through July.You don't have to do anything to get your stimulus check, or a direct deposit. The government will calculate your benefit using your last tax filing. You might get money faster if you used direct deposit when you filed.