Rome officer killing: Italian prosecutor seeks life for Bay Area men charged with murder

SAN FRANCISCO -- An Italian prosecutor is calling for two Bay Area men to be sentenced to life in prison.Finnegan Lee Elder of San Francisco and Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth of Marin County are charged with killing a police officer in Rome in July of 2019.Prosecutor Maria Sabina Calabretta asked the court to find the two defendants guilty and to impose Italy's maximum sentence for the death of Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega. Calabretta called the July 26, 2019, stabbing of the officer "disproportionate and deadly."Elder has claimed that it was a case of self-defense, not murder. He says two plainclothes officers failed to identify themselves before grabbing them on the street.The defense is scheduled to make its closing arguments beginning March 18, before the court decides the verdict and sentence.A lawyer for Elder said he was not surprised the prosecutor requested life sentences."Unfortunately, we didn't expect anything different, given the anomalies we have seen in the course of this investigation directed at portraying facts in a different way from the way they evolved, defense lawyer Renato Borzone said.The two Americans were on vacation in Rome when they were confronted by a pair of plainclothes Carabinieri officers at what the vacationers believed was going to be a meeting with the go-between in a cocaine deal that had gone bad.Cerciello Rega, 35, and his partner had been assigned to respond to what prosecutors allege was a small-scale extortion attempt by the Americans, after the friends had paid for cocaine that they did not receive. In reprisal, the Americans snatched the go-between's knapsack with his phone inside and set up a rendezvous to exchange it for the 80 euros ($96) they had lost in the bad drug deal.Cerciello Rega's partner, Andrea Varriale, testified that he tried to stop blood pouring out like a "fountain" from his partner. The slain officer, who was unarmed, was stabbed 11 times.Varriale has also testified that he heard his partner cry out "Carabinieri!" as Elder and Cerciello Rega struggled in the street.But Elder told the court he heard no such cry of identification.