3-alarm fire at former Mare Island commissary under control in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. -- A three-alarm fire at the building that was the commissary on the former Mare Island Naval Shipyard has been contained early Monday morning, according to firefighters.The fire in the abandoned building was first reported after 10:30 p.m. Sunday and placed under control at about 2:17 a.m. Monday, Vallejo firefighters said.The interior of the building is expected to burn for a few more hours due to structural issues within the building, according to firefighters.Firefighters didn't say if anyone was injured.