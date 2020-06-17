Fire at metal recycling facility leaves smoke over Oakland's Jack London Square

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 1-alarm fire at a metal recycling facility in Oakland left thick black smoke in the air near Jack London Square and I-880 on Wednesday evening.The fire broke out at Schnitzter Steel near the Port of Oakland around 4 p.m.SKY7 was up above as crews worked quickly to get a handle on the flames.The Oakland Fire Department says at this time no injuries have been reported.Residents in the area of 3rd and Chestnut streets should close their windows, fire officials advised.