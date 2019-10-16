NuStar Energy

Contra Costa County Fire: Flames, black smoke at NuStar energy facility in Crockett near Rodeo

CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- Two tanks, one of which has collapsed, at the NuStar energy facility in the East Bay are on fire, according to officials. Large plumes of black smoke can be seen in the area and other parts of the Bay Area.

Combined, the tanks held 250,000 gallons of ethanol, which is used as an additive for gasoline.

There were workers at the facility when the fire erupted. Officials say none of them were hurt.

The cause of the fire has yet to be identified.

The fire threatened two other tanks as well, one containing jet fuel and the other more ethanol.

VIDEO: Explosion at NuStar Energy facility caught on camera

According to oficials vegetation fires that were caused by the tank fire have been contained and are out. In total, 15 acres of grass burned around the facility.

Nustar provided a statement about the incident which said:

"NuStar is working with first responders to extinguish a fire at its Selby Terminal in Crockett, CA. There are two impacted tanks, which were holding very low volumes of ethanol - less than 1% of tank capacity.

All personnel are safe and accounted for.

NuStar immediately enacted its emergency response procedures. Adjacent tanks are being cooled to minimize the risk of the fire spreading. We have contacted all regulatory agencies.

That is all of the information we have to provide at this time, but we will pass along additional information as it becomes available."

Acording to Contra Costa Fire officials, Highway 80 is closed and is expected to remain closed in both direction from Highway 4 to the Carquinez Bridge until at least 11:30 PM. San Pablo Avenue is also shutdown in both directions, according to San Pablo police.

The Carquinez Bridge is also closed, according to CHP.

A HazMat team and firefighters are on scene.

A massive fire at the NuStar Energy Facility in Crockett sent a thick plume of black smoke into the air, and it could be seen in other parts of the Bay Area.



Contra Costa County health officials are calling this a "hazardous materials emergency" at the facility in Crockett and Rodeo.

A shelter in place is still in effect for Rodeo and Crockett, according to Contra Costa Fire officials.

The unincorporated town of Tormey has been evacuated.

However, officials still advise that anyone living near the Crockett facility stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed.

"Turn off all heaters, air conditioners, and fans," officials said.

Contra Costa Fire says they have not heard of any injuries at this time.

ABC7 News Reporter Leslie Brinkley has been in contact with nearby hospitals. She says Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo has some patients concerned about smoke inhalation.

Vallejo's Sutter Solano Hospital has not received any patients.

The smoke from the fire has also caused the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory for smoke east of Rodeo, along the Carquinez Strait.



Smoke from the Nustar fire may potentially impact areas east of Rodeo, along the Carquinez Strait including but not limited to Benicia, Martinez, Baypoint, Pittsburg and areas to the East. This is based on current meteorological conditions which can change depending on the duration of the fire.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office shared this video of a massive fire that broke out at the Nu Star Energy Facility in Crockett, Calif. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.



Initial reports indicated the fire was at a refinery, creating confusion that the NuStar facility is a refinery.

It is not a refinery. NuStar is an energy company that stores and distributes crude oil, refined products, and specialty liquids.






