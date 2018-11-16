Fire burning in Santa Cruz Mountains

Traffic alert: 🚨CHP on scene assisting fire personnel with vegetation fire. Closure on Middleton Dr at Bear Creek Road. — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) November 16, 2018

#BearFire in Boulder Creek, Santa Cruz County is 15 acres burning east of Middleton Road in the timber. The affected residences have been evacuated. There are multiple resources at scene including multiple air tankers and helicopters fighting the fire. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 16, 2018

Firefighters are at scene of a fully involved structure fire with extension into the vegetation at Bear Creek Road and Mayfair Road in Boulder Creek, Santa Cruz County. #BearFire — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 16, 2018

A fire broke out in the Boulder Creek area of Santa Cruz Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire officials.A "fully involved structure fire" extended into the mountains in the area of Bear Creek Rd. and Mayfair Rd., officials said.The fire, being called the "Bear Fire," is now 15 acres in size.Further details are not yet available.