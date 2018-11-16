Fire burning in Santa Cruz Mountains

A fire broke out in the Boulder Creek area of Santa Cruz Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire officials.

A "fully involved structure fire" extended into the mountains in the area of Bear Creek Rd. and Mayfair Rd., officials said.

The fire, being called the "Bear Fire," is now 15 acres in size.


Further details are not yet available.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates.
