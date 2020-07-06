Crews Fire burns 2,000 acres near Gilroy, 20% percent contained

By
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuations are in place for parts of Santa Clara County as a fire burns near Gilroy.

Flames broke out Sunday afternoon and quickly grew out of control in the area of Crews Road near Oak Springs Circle.

At least 2,000 acres have burned and the fire is 20-percent contained.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for people who live along Canada Road... and Highway 152 from Bloomfield to San Felipe Road.


