Crews Fire burns 2,000 acres near Gilroy, 20% percent contained

Firefighters back out attacking the #CrewsFire by air this morning. Just got an update moments ago from @calfireSCU: still holding at 2,000 acres and 20% contained. Video taken off of HWY 152 were evacuations were ordered Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/ioMuEC4hoe — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) July 6, 2020

Firefighters finding Ideal conditions this morning while battling Crews Fire. Breezy but cooler through Wednesday. #Update - https://t.co/7CuWNBbo8n#CrewsFire pic.twitter.com/xwgKp2ly3i — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) July 6, 2020

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuations are in place for parts of Santa Clara County as a fire burns near Gilroy.Flames broke out Sunday afternoon and quickly grew out of control in the area of Crews Road near Oak Springs Circle.At least 2,000 acres have burned and the fire is 20-percent contained.Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for people who live along Canada Road... and Highway 152 from Bloomfield to San Felipe Road.