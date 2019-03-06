Fire contained in abandoned commercial building in Vallejo

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a building in Vallejo on Sonoma Boulevard and Pennsylvania Street.

VALLEJO, Calif. -- Sonoma Boulevard and Curtola Parkway in west Vallejo were closed in both directions late Wednesday morning as crews battled a four-alarm fire in an abandoned commercial structure, a fire department captain said.

The fire at 1301 Sonoma Blvd. was reported around 10 a.m. Heavy black smoke was coming from the boarded-up single-story building that has been vacant for some time, Vallejo training Capt. Aaron Klauber said.

Homeless people were known to live in the 2,000-square-foot building and firefighters were able to make only a quick search inside the burning building before exiting. No one, however, was seen leaving the building, Klauber said.

Fifteen fire apparatus and firefighters from Napa, Contra Costa and Solano counties either responded to the blaze or covered Vallejo fire stations, Klauber said.

"This will be an extended operation," he said.

Vallejo Fire Department engineer Kevin Brown said the fire was contained around 11:30 a.m. and firefighters were extinguishing pockets of flames inside the building as of midday.

No adjacent properties were damaged and no injuries have been reported, Brown said.

The building has been vacant for several years, and a car fire within the past six months spread into the same building, according to Brown.


