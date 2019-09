VALLEJO, Calif. -- Fire crews are on the scene of a four-alarm vegetation fire at the Mare Island Preserve early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.Firefighters were dispatched for a smoke investigation at 3:10 a.m., fire officials said, before a working fire was reported at 3:40 a.m.Approximately 20 firefighters are at the scene.No evacuations have been ordered. No further information is immediately available.