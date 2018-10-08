WILDFIRE

Fire crews continue to work to contain Branscombe Fire in Solano County

Fire crews are fighting to surround a wildfire. It scorched thousands of acres in Solano County and sent smoke drifting across the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Fire crews are fighting to surround a wildfire. It scorched thousands of acres in Solano County and sent smoke drifting across the Bay Area.

The Branscombe Fire started at 11 Sunday morning.

RELATED: Fast moving brush fire scorches thousands of acres, burns structures in Solano County

High winds whipped the fire across 4,000 acres in just a few hours. Firefighters confirm one home and a barn burned, as well as some cars. People were evacuated from the hunting grounds for duck clubs.

"Tim my husband said, 'that darn north wind hope there's no fires,' and it was like the curse that did it. We saw the column of smoke go up and it built and built and built," said Roxane Wellman, resident.

RELATED: Smoke from Solano County fire drifts into Bay Area

The fire is 70-percent contained.

Fire watch crews were on scene throughout the night. Strike teams are also available should there be any flare-ups.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.
