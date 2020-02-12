Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge, Lousiana

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A fire inside an ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana turned the night sky a shade of orange and sent a large plume of smoke into the air.

The fire erupted at the facility in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte told news outlets.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the location where it started, Monte said. The glow of the fire could be seen from miles away, news outlets reported.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

ExxonMobil is the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana and its Baton Rouge refinery is the fifth largest in the country, WAFB-TV reported. It produces gasoline, jet fuel and more, as well as items such as paint and adhesives at the chemical plant.

The company said in a tweet that it was responding the situation, including monitoring air quality at the fence line. The air outside the plant "bore no particular odor," The Advocate reported. There was no off-site impact, fire department spokesman Monte said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianafireexxonmobil
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Gun put to man's head in brazen daylight armed robbery
Bay Area mom and daughter cleared from coronavirus quarantine
Oakland apartment tenants on strike, refuse to pay rent
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Bernie Sanders projected to win New Hampshire primary
2 women sought in robbery of men they met at LA restaurant
East Bay girl nearly paralyzed by rare disease released from hospital
Show More
Trump aims to end student loan forgiveness program
Video: Watch as sting nabs contractors for lack of licenses, illegal bids
'It's a big fat rat': District working to fix rodent problem at Oakland school
Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet end 2020 presidential campaigns
Coronavirus xenophobia in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News