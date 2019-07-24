Fire from train spreads to grass near Hercules

A fire on a train spread to a grassy field last night in Hercules. It happened off Christie Drive near highway 4. Firefighters got it out quickly- just a few acres burned. No one was hurt - no evacuations were ordered. pic.twitter.com/i1PFd1AcHO — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 24, 2019

HERCULES, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire broke out on a BNSF Railway freight train Tuesday night and spread to a dry grassy hillside along the tracks.It happened in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Highway 4 off of Christie Road outside of Hercules.The call came in around 10:30 p.m., firefighters had the fire contained by 11:00. A Hazmat team also responded.No one was hurt and no evacuations were ordered. Officials have not said what started the fire on the train.