Fire from train spreads to grass near Hercules

By
HERCULES, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire broke out on a BNSF Railway freight train Tuesday night and spread to a dry grassy hillside along the tracks.

It happened in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Highway 4 off of Christie Road outside of Hercules.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m., firefighters had the fire contained by 11:00. A Hazmat team also responded.

No one was hurt and no evacuations were ordered. Officials have not said what started the fire on the train.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
herculesfirefirefighterstrains
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News