Fire heavily damages Victorian apartment complex in Downtown San Jose

Fire in San Jose, California on January 1, 2019.

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A two-alarm fire heavily damaged a Victorian apartment complex in Downtown San Jose early Tuesday morning.

The first call came in at 3:20 a.m. as a report of smoke at the four-plex Victorian on N. 5th Street and E. Julian Street. Firefighters found flames on the second floor. It took about an hour before they had control.

Six to eight people are displaced.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is helping out two of the occupants.

A fire captain says arson investigators will be looking into the cause of the fire. Used fireworks were visible outside the home near the street, but firefighters say it's too early to say that was what started the fire.

