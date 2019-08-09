Fire in Dublin burns 248 acres, 90 percent contained

This is AC Alert Alameda County. The Alameda County Fire Department reports a fast moving wildfire in the East Dublin Hills. Be prepared to evacuate. If you see smoke or feel in danger evacuate now. Evacuation routes are south on Collier Canyon or East on Highland. — Alameda County Office of Emergency Services (@AlamedaCoAlert) August 9, 2019

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire that's burned about 248 acres Friday afternoon in Dublin, officials said.The blaze, called the Harte Fire, was reported just before 2 p.m. near Camino Loop at Twain Harte.Around 2:30 p.m., fire officials said the fire was 90 percent contained.CAL Fire and Alameda County Fire Department responded to the blaze. Fire officials said three dozers, 19 fire engines and four air tankers were being used to battle the fire.Fire officials said two structures are threatened by the fast-moving fire.Residents were advised to be prepared to evacuate.No evacuations were reported.No additional information was immediately available.