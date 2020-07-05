Fire in Morgan Hill now 343 acres, 70% contained, CAL FIRE says

#CrewsFire [Update] Fire is now at 600 acres. Additional evacuations of Canada Road are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/u0FPfcpMv0 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 5, 2020

#CrewsFire [Update] Fire is now 150 acres+ and remains at a moderate rate of spread. Two structures are involved and multiple structures remained threatened. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/sSQtHn0bzK — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 5, 2020

#CrewsFire TIMELAPSE

The last 60 minutes you can see the large smoke plume as the fire grows in Santa Clara County; latest estimate from @calfireSCU is 600 acres as of 5pm 7/5. pic.twitter.com/voFKkohVDc — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) July 6, 2020

The large smoke plume form the #CrewsFire is showing up on LiveDoppler7 right now. Smoke is blowing away from most of the Bay Area. Air Quality Advisory in effect for Morgan Hill, Gilroy, San Martin for smoke in the area. pic.twitter.com/obavfupk6D — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) July 6, 2020

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Crews Fire east of Gilroy in rural Santa Clara County is now 343 acres and 70% contained, according to CAL FIRE officials. Evacuation orders are now lifted.The public is being asked to avoid the area near Crews Road east of Gilroy, which has since spread eastward to the Canada Road area. The fire is advancing at a moderate rate, according to CAL FIRE, which said twostructures have burned and others are threatened.The fire was first reported at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday.Additional air and ground equipment have been called to the scene.