EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters are on scene of a fire near Highway 87 in San Jose Thursday afternoon.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews spent time mopping up a fire Thursday evening in San Jose that started as a structure fire.Fire officials say the fire started in a detached garage at a home on Macintyre Drive. The blaze spread to nearby grass and grew to 35 acres before crews got control over it.Fire crews said they were able to save the house. No injuries have been reported.The fire is still under investigation but officials said that it is not fireworks related.