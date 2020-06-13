Fires contained in Larkspur, arson suspected, authorities say

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Marin County are searching for a man in a black hoodie suspected of starting several fires in Larkspur early Saturday morning.
The vegetation fires were first reported by authorities just before 7 a.m. and have prompted evacuations.
One fire is burning near Holly and Hawthorne avenues and a second fire is burning in the Creekside neighborhood.
Homes in "adjacent" to the areas were evacuated, according to Central Marin Police.
As of 8 a.m., a total of six fires were burning in the area, but law enforcement said they were contained and not threatening any buildings.
The person in the hoodie was spotted in the area and now police are searching for him in connection to the possible arson.
